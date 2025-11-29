AFRICA
Sudan's government expresses readiness to work with UN to achieve peace, security
Sudan's news agency SUNA says a meeting between PM Kamil Idris, the UN secretary-general's envoy, Algerian diplomat discussed "political, security and humanitarian" situation in Al Fasher due to RSF violations.
RSF seized Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and was accused of committing massacres against civilians by local and international rights groups. / Reuters
November 29, 2025

The Sudanese government has expressed its readiness to work and coordinate with the United Nations to achieve peace and security in the country and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

The collaboration offer was extended during a meeting between Prime Minister Kamil Idris and the UN secretary-general's envoy, Algerian diplomat Ramtane Lamamra, in the city of Port Sudan in the east, according to the Sudanese News Agency (SUNA), which did not provide details about the envoy's visit.

According to the news agency, the meeting "discussed the political, security, and humanitarian situation in the country following the tragic events in Al Fasher carried out by the Rapid Support Forces late last month."

The agency added that the prime minister "affirmed the government's readiness to work and coordinate with the United Nations and its agencies to achieve security and peace in the country, as well as to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need."

He also briefed the UN envoy on the political and security situation in the country, it added.

He pointed to the Sudanese government's intention "to cooperate with international organisations based on the roadmap prepared by the government."

Ramtane Lamamra, for his part, stressed the United Nations’ appreciation for Sudan, noting that the situation in the country is one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world, according to the agency.

Over 21 million face threat of severe hunger

On Thursday, the UN announced that the nearly three-year conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has left 21.2 million people facing the threat of severe hunger in the country.

Last month, the paramilitary RSF seized Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, after months of siege and attacks, and committed massacres and grave violations against civilians by local and international rights groups.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

SOURCE:AA
