US President Donald Trump has backed a newly appointed Palestinian technocratic body to govern Gaza, as Washington has announced the launch of the second phase of a ceasefire that began in October but remains fragile.
"I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," Trump said on Thursday in a post on social media.
Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas signed off in October on Trump’s plan, which stipulates that a Palestinian technocratic body will oversee Gaza under the supervision of an international so-called "Board of Peace" during a transitional period.
In a separate post, Trump said the Board of Peace — of which he said he would serve as chair — had been formed and that its members would be announced shortly.
Israel has repeatedly violated the agreed ceasefire.
Since the truce began in October, it has killed more than 440 Palestinians, including over 100 children.
The ceasefire has also been strained by Israel’s delay in reopening Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt.
Hard part is yet to come
By pressing ahead with the second phase of the ceasefire, Washington and its mediating partners face major challenges, including Hamas’ disarmament, further Israeli troop withdrawals tied to that process, and the possible deployment of an international peacekeeping force.
According to a statement by mediators Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar, the Palestinian technocratic body will comprise 15 members and will be led by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority who previously oversaw industrial zone development.
"These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future," Trump said.
Some experts have criticised Trump’s role as chair of the supervisory board, arguing that the structure resembles a colonial governance model.
Trump also said Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar would assist in securing what he described as a "comprehensive demilitarisation agreement" with Hamas.
Israel’s genocide in Gaza since late 2023 has killed more than 71,000 of Palestinians, triggered a hunger crisis and displaced nearly the entire population.
Analysts suggest that the reported death toll is an undercount in the area, which is partially occupied by Israel. They estimate the actual toll in Israel’s genocide could be approximately 200,000.