US President Donald Trump has backed a newly appointed Palestinian technocratic body to govern Gaza, as Washington has announced the launch of the second phase of a ceasefire that began in October but remains fragile.

"I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," Trump said on Thursday in a post on social media.

Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas signed off in October on Trump’s plan, which stipulates that a Palestinian technocratic body will oversee Gaza under the supervision of an international so-called "Board of Peace" during a transitional period.

In a separate post, Trump said the Board of Peace — of which he said he would serve as chair — had been formed and that its members would be announced shortly.

Israel has repeatedly violated the agreed ceasefire.

Since the truce began in October, it has killed more than 440 Palestinians, including over 100 children.

The ceasefire has also been strained by Israel’s delay in reopening Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt.

Related TRT World - Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'

Hard part is yet to come