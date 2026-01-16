WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
US President Trump says technocratic panel will oversee the Palestinian enclave during transition as ceasefire enters second phase amid continued Israeli violations.
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump shows signed deal during a world leaders' summit on ending Gaza genocide in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025. / Reuters
January 16, 2026

US President Donald Trump has backed a newly appointed Palestinian technocratic body to govern Gaza, as Washington has announced the launch of the second phase of a ceasefire that began in October but remains fragile.

"I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," Trump said on Thursday in a post on social media.

Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas signed off in October on Trump’s plan, which stipulates that a Palestinian technocratic body will oversee Gaza under the supervision of an international so-called "Board of Peace" during a transitional period.

In a separate post, Trump said the Board of Peace — of which he said he would serve as chair — had been formed and that its members would be announced shortly.

Israel has repeatedly violated the agreed ceasefire.

Since the truce began in October, it has killed more than 440 Palestinians, including over 100 children.

The ceasefire has also been strained by Israel’s delay in reopening Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt.

RelatedTRT World - Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'

Hard part is yet to come

RECOMMENDED

By pressing ahead with the second phase of the ceasefire, Washington and its mediating partners face major challenges, including Hamas’ disarmament, further Israeli troop withdrawals tied to that process, and the possible deployment of an international peacekeeping force.

According to a statement by mediators Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar, the Palestinian technocratic body will comprise 15 members and will be led by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority who previously oversaw industrial zone development.

"These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future," Trump said.

Some experts have criticised Trump’s role as chair of the supervisory board, arguing that the structure resembles a colonial governance model.

Trump also said Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar would assist in securing what he described as a "comprehensive demilitarisation agreement" with Hamas.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza since late 2023 has killed more than 71,000 of Palestinians, triggered a hunger crisis and displaced nearly the entire population.

Analysts suggest that the reported death toll is an undercount in the area, which is partially occupied by Israel. They estimate the actual toll in Israel’s genocide could be approximately 200,000.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report