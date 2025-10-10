AMERICAS
1 min read
US, Argentina finalise $20B currency swap framework
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he concluded four-day meeting with Argentina's Economy Minister Luis Caputo.
US, Argentina finalise $20B currency swap framework
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the US is prepared to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets. / Reuters
October 10, 2025

The US finalised a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina’s central bank following a four-day meeting in Washington, DC between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Argentina’s Economy Minister Luis Caputo.

Bessent said on X that he held discussions with Caputo on “Argentina’s strong economic fundamentals, including structural changes already underway that will generate significant dollar-denominated exports and foreign exchange reserves”.

He said Argentina faces a moment of acute illiquidity and the US has “directly purchased Argentine pesos”, adding the economic leadership under the “America First” policy “is committed to strengthening our allies who welcome fair trade and American investment”.

“Additionally, we have finalised a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina’s central bank,” Bessent added. “The US Treasury is prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets.”

RECOMMENDED

“The Trump administration is resolute in our support for allies of the United States, and to that end, we also discussed Argentina’s investment incentives and US tools to powerfully support investment in our strategic partners,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Pros and cons of Argentinian President Javier Milei’s ‘shock therapy’

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients