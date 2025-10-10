The US finalised a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina’s central bank following a four-day meeting in Washington, DC between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Argentina’s Economy Minister Luis Caputo.

Bessent said on X that he held discussions with Caputo on “Argentina’s strong economic fundamentals, including structural changes already underway that will generate significant dollar-denominated exports and foreign exchange reserves”.

He said Argentina faces a moment of acute illiquidity and the US has “directly purchased Argentine pesos”, adding the economic leadership under the “America First” policy “is committed to strengthening our allies who welcome fair trade and American investment”.

“Additionally, we have finalised a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina’s central bank,” Bessent added. “The US Treasury is prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets.”