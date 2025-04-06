Around 30 people have died in flooding in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) capital, Kinshasa, the provincial health minister said, as torrential rains over the weekend destroyed homes and roads.

"The death toll is provisional, but so far, there are around thirty dead," Patricien Gongo Abakazi told Reuters news agency on Sunday.

The Ndjili River, which runs through part of the city of around 17 million, overflowed its banks on Friday night, blocking the main national road and leaving drivers stranded since Saturday evening.

According to local media, six members of a single family were killed in Matadi Kibala when a wall collapsed on them.

"On the way home from the airport last night to welcome a friend, we spent the night in the car because there was no safe place to park," said Patricia Mikonga, a Kinshasa resident.

Several neighbourhoods were left without power.

Kerene Yala, a resident of Makala district, said the main problem in the area was the water supply cutoff.