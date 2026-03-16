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Arab League slams Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
The Arab League says in a statement that Israel's closure of the mosque threatens serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security.
Arab League slams Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan
The Arab League also called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt illegal actions at Jerusalem's holy sites. / Reuters
a day ago

The Arab League has condemned Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers, notably during the month of Ramadan, saying it has no right to take any measures preventing Muslims from worshipping there.

In a statement on Sunday, the regional bloc said the move constitutes a blatant violation of international law and could lead to serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security.

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It also called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt illegal actions at Jerusalem's holy sites and respect freedom of worship.

The statement came as Israel has kept Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem closed since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, while allowing only about 50 worshippers to pray at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:AA
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