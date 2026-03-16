The Arab League has condemned Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers, notably during the month of Ramadan, saying it has no right to take any measures preventing Muslims from worshipping there.
In a statement on Sunday, the regional bloc said the move constitutes a blatant violation of international law and could lead to serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security.
It also called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt illegal actions at Jerusalem's holy sites and respect freedom of worship.
The statement came as Israel has kept Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem closed since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, while allowing only about 50 worshippers to pray at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank.