London hosts Ukraine peace talks without top diplomats
Peace talks on Ukraine proceed under lower diplomatic presence while the US pushes for a ceasefire agreement with Russian concessions.
Ukraine rejected proposals to recognise Crimea’s annexation and block NATO entry. / Reuters
April 23, 2025

High-level peace talks on Ukraine will continue in London on Wednesday without the participation of top diplomats from key nations, according to local media reports.

Senior officials from the UK, US, France, Germany and Ukraine are now leading the discussions after a planned meeting involving foreign ministers was postponed.

The reported shift comes amid growing pressure from the US administration on both Kiev and Moscow to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Sky News noted the downgrading in diplomatic representation contrasts with the heightened urgency for a resolution to the conflict.

A US-backed peace proposal that had been expected to dominate the talks includes the potential recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and blocking Ukraine's NATO membership — a move rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

‘Technical meetings’

RECOMMENDED

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy commented on the situation on X, saying he had a "productive call" with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“The UK is working with the US, Ukraine and Europe for peace and to put an end to Putin’s illegal invasion,” Lammy said.

“Talks continue at pace and officials will meet in London tomorrow. This is a critical moment for Ukraine, Britain and Euro-Atlantic security.”

Rubio also shared his perspective on social media platform X, noting that he had a “productive conversation” with Lammy.

“Our team is looking forward to substantive and good technical meetings with Ukrainian and UK counterparts. I look forward to following up after the ongoing discussions in London and rescheduling my trip to the UK in the coming months.”

