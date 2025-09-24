MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Macron says Israel won't achieve security through 'permanent war' on neighbours
French president says Middle East stability requires peace, urges Gaza plan and warns on Iran’s nuclear programme.
Macron says Israel won't achieve security through 'permanent war' on neighbours
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to end its “permanent war” with its neighbours. / AP
September 24, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Israel will not achieve security or stability as long as permanent war continues with its neighbours.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Macron underlined the need for peace across the Middle East, stressing that conflict with Palestine, Lebanon and other regional actors fuels instability.

"There cannot be any security or stability for Israel if we have a permanent war being waged with its neighbours," he said.

Macron said a credible plan was adopted on Tuesday to end the carnage in Gaza and preserve a two-state solution.

He welcomed the fact that 142 UN member states signed the "New York Declaration," which France and Saudi Arabia spearheaded to push forward peace efforts.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Erdogan, Trump hail Gaza meeting as 'very productive, very successful'

Region security

Turning to Syria, Macron said the country must "recover its unity and sovereignty" after the fall of the Assad regime.

He said France supports a political transition that respects all components of Syrian civil society, stressing that inclusive governance is the only way to rebuild stability and allow the country to reclaim its sovereignty.

Macron also cautioned that regional stability would be threatened if Iran's nuclear programme is not placed "once again fully under control."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates