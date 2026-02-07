The Japanese are heading to the polls for a snap election to elect the powerful lower house of the parliament.

Voting began at 7 am on Sunday (2200 GMT on Saturday) for more than 104 million registered voters.

Early voting took place between January 28 and February 7. More than 20 million voters cast ballots during the 10 days, according to Kyodo News.

More than 1,270 candidates are competing for 465 seats in the House of Representatives, in a high-stakes vote that could change Japan’s current political landscape.

A party or coalition needs at least 233 seats to elect a prime minister.