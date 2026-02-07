WORLD
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
More than 1,270 candidates are competing for 465 seats in the lower house of parliament.
Sanae Takaichi waves to the supporters during a campaign rally on the eve of the lower house election in Tokyo, Feb. 7, 2026 [FILE]. / AP
February 7, 2026

The Japanese are heading to the polls for a snap election to elect the powerful lower house of the parliament.

Voting began at 7 am on Sunday (2200 GMT on Saturday) for more than 104 million registered voters.

Early voting took place between January 28 and February 7. More than 20 million voters cast ballots during the 10 days, according to Kyodo News.

More than 1,270 candidates are competing for 465 seats in the House of Representatives, in a high-stakes vote that could change Japan’s current political landscape.

A party or coalition needs at least 233 seats to elect a prime minister.

The election covers 289 constituencies, while the remaining 176 seats are allocated across 11 proportional representation blocs.

The polls will be closed at 8 pm (1100GMT). Counting will start later on Sunday.

The lower chamber was dissolved last month by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to seek a new public mandate for her premiership.

