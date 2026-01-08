WORLD
Operation against YPG terrorist group-led SDF in Aleppo is being handled by Syrian army: Türkiye
Turkish Defence Ministry says Ankara will provide the necessary support if Syria requests it.
Syrian soldier guides residents fleeing Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh after Aleppo clashes, January 7 2026. / AP
January 8, 2026

The operation against the YPG terrorist group-controlled SDF in Aleppo is being carried out entirely by the Syrian Army and developments are being monitored, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday.

“Syria’s security is our security, and developments are being closely monitored,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Our country supports Syria's fight against terrorist organisations on the basis of its unity and territorial integrity. Türkiye will provide the necessary support if Syria requests it.”

The terrorist PKK’s Syrian branch, the YPG, is a terrorist group operating under the name of SDF.

The group shelled residential neighbourhoods in northern Aleppo for the third consecutive day on Thursday, Syrian media reported.

Attack on civilian areas

The shelling was the latest in SDF attacks, which have killed at least six people and injured 39 others.

According to Syrian figures, more than 3,000 civilians have been displaced due to the attacks.

The violence forced the provincial administration in Aleppo to extend the suspension of classes at public and private schools and universities in the city on Thursday.

On March 10 2025 the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime on December 8 2024, after 24 years in power.

