The operation against the YPG terrorist group-controlled SDF in Aleppo is being carried out entirely by the Syrian Army and developments are being monitored, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday.

“Syria’s security is our security, and developments are being closely monitored,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Our country supports Syria's fight against terrorist organisations on the basis of its unity and territorial integrity. Türkiye will provide the necessary support if Syria requests it.”

The terrorist PKK’s Syrian branch, the YPG, is a terrorist group operating under the name of SDF.

The group shelled residential neighbourhoods in northern Aleppo for the third consecutive day on Thursday, Syrian media reported.

Related TRT World - Ankara demands PKK, affiliated groups lay down arms as 'Terror-Free Türkiye' drive intensifies

Attack on civilian areas