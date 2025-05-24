The Russian Defence Ministry announced that Moscow and Kiev had exchanged 307 servicemen each in the second round of a large-scale swap carried out under the terms of an agreement reached in Istanbul last week.

"On May 24, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on May 16 in Istanbul, another 307 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

In exchange, 307 Ukrainian military personnel were returned to Kiev.

According to the ministry, the returned Russian servicemen and civilians are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological support and medical care.