Train crashes into double-decker bus in Mexico, killing 10, injuring 61
The bus driver reportedly tried to outrun the train at a crossing when the collision occurred.
The crash is one of the most severe to occur as the nation grows its rail system. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

Ten people were killed and 61 others injured when a freight train slammed into a double-decker passenger bus in central Mexico on Monday, authorities said.

The accident occurred in the town of Atlacomulco in the State of Mexico in a well-known industrial area when the bus driver attempted to beat the train at a crossing, leading to the devastating impact.

The crash is one of the most severe to occur as the nation develops its rail system.

“Unfortunately, this event has resulted in multiple human losses, which deeply saddens our community,” said a statement from the city hall.

The state attorney general’s office launched an investigation into the accident, reporting that seven women and three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage from the site revealed that the double-decker, stuck in heavy traffic, attempted to cross the train tracks to avoid the congestion.

The bus, carrying 50 passengers, was en route to Mexico City when the crash occurred. The vehicle was torn in half and dragged several feet. Locals rushed to assist uninjured survivors in escaping the wreckage.

Emergency services personnel from the State of Mexico, the National Emergency Commission, the Red Cross and local police quickly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and carry out rescue operations.

Local authorities closed the highway connecting the municipality to the capital. The road is among the most heavily travelled in the state, with thousands of workers commuting daily to the city.

Train-vehicle collisions have risen in recent years, climbing to 784 in 2024 from 673 in 2021, according to the Mexican federal agency.

In the first quarter of this year alone, the agency recorded 35 injuries and three fatalities from such crashes.

The tragic accident comes amid growing calls from residents for the government to implement better safety measures, lighting and signs at train crossings to prevent further tragedies.

