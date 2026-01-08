A Cambodian bank founded by accused scam boss Chen Zhi, who has been indicted by the United States over multibillion-dollar fraud and extradited to China, was ordered liquidated on Thursday, Cambodia's central bank said.

Prince Bank "has been placed under liquidation in accordance with the laws" of the country, the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) said in a statement.

Prince Bank has been "suspended from providing new banking services, including accepting deposits and providing credit", it added.

The NBC said it had appointed auditor Morisonkak MKA as the liquidator.

Prince Bank is a subsidiary of Chen's Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia's largest conglomerates, which Washington has said served as a front for "one of Asia's largest transnational criminal organisations".

Customers who have deposits at Prince Bank "can withdraw money normally by preparing documents for withdrawal", and borrowers "must continue to fulfill their obligations as normal", the NBC added.

Outside a Prince Bank location in the capital Phnom Penh, among 36 branches nationwide, an AFP journalist did not see any customers on Thursday morning.

The bank has about a billion dollars in assets under management, according to its website.

'Building pressure'

Chinese-born Chen was sanctioned by Washington and London in October for directing alleged cyberfraud run by hundreds of scammers trafficked into compounds in Cambodia.

Cambodian authorities said they arrested Chen and two other Chinese nationals and extradited them to China on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out according to a request from Chinese authorities following months of "investigative cooperation", Cambodia's interior ministry said.

Chinese authorities have not commented on Chen's arrest since it was announced on Wednesday.

The US Justice Department declined to comment on Wednesday.

"This arrest comes after months of building pressure against the Cambodian government for continuing to harbour and abet a now famous criminal actor," said Jacob Daniel Sims, a transnational crime expert and visiting fellow at Harvard University's Asia Center.

The "vast majority" of the dozens of scam compounds in Cambodia operated with "strong support" from the government, Sims told AFP, adding that a change in status quo could only happen if international pressure on the nation's "scam-invested oligarchs" was sustained.