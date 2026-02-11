The UN human rights chief warned on Wednesday that recent Israeli decisions to expand land expropriation in the occupied West Bank violate Palestinians’ right to self-determination and risk deepening annexation.

Volker Turk said decisions approved by the Israeli security cabinet are “the latest in a series of measures to annex Palestinian lands in flagrant breach of the right to self-determination”.

“This is yet another step by the Israeli authorities towards rendering a viable Palestinian state impossible, in violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” he said in a statement.

Turk warned that if implemented, the measures would “accelerate the dispossession of Palestinians and their forcible transfer, and lead to the creation of more illegal Israeli settlements”, while depriving Palestinians of natural resources and restricting other rights.