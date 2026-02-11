WORLD
2 min read
Israel's West Bank land grabs violate Palestinians' right to self-determination: UN
UN rights chief Volker Turk says Israeli decisions "must be overturned" and that settlements "must be evacuated".
Israel's West Bank land grabs violate Palestinians' right to self-determination: UN
Palestinian men sit near the rubble of a building demolished by Israeli military in Shuqba town near Ramallah, occupied West Bank, February 9, 2026. / Reuters
February 11, 2026

The UN human rights chief warned on Wednesday that recent Israeli decisions to expand land expropriation in the occupied West Bank violate Palestinians’ right to self-determination and risk deepening annexation.

Volker Turk said decisions approved by the Israeli security cabinet are “the latest in a series of measures to annex Palestinian lands in flagrant breach of the right to self-determination”.

“This is yet another step by the Israeli authorities towards rendering a viable Palestinian state impossible, in violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” he said in a statement.

Turk warned that if implemented, the measures would “accelerate the dispossession of Palestinians and their forcible transfer, and lead to the creation of more illegal Israeli settlements”, while depriving Palestinians of natural resources and restricting other rights.

RelatedTRT World - Israel has no legal authority to scrap Jordanian-era laws in occupied West Bank: Experts
RECOMMENDED

According to the rights office, a February 8 package would expand Israeli civilian authority in areas A and B of the occupied West Bank, where some powers fall under the Palestinian Authority under the Oslo Accords, and would allow Israeli authorities and individuals to acquire land.

“This will further cement Israel’s control and integration of the occupied West Bank into Israel, consolidating unlawful annexation,” said Turk.

The decisions also strip the Palestinian Authority of planning and building powers in parts of Hebron, including the Ibrahimi Mosque — also known as Cave of the Patriarchs — and establish Israeli administrative control over Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem, according to the statement.

“These decisions must be overturned,” he said. “The settlements must be evacuated. The occupation must end. Now.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
In a first, Chinese satellite captures black hole devouring white dwarf
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands