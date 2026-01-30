WORLD
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
The construction drive comes as the country remains under sanctions and struggles with economic and food challenges.
North Korea plans new public health, leisure and industrial facilities. [File photo] / Reuters
January 30, 2026

Kim Jong-un vowed to "transform" North Korea by building public health facilities, leisure complexes and industrial plants across a third of the country, state media said Friday.

At a ceremony for a construction project in Unnyul County, South Hwanghae Province, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim announced plans to build projects in 20 regions.

"We are now standing on the starting line of our gigantic struggle for another year, aimed at transforming the regions," Kim said.

"Nearly one-third of the cities and counties across the country will have been transformed," he said.

Kim also hailed soldiers mobilised at construction sites as "creators of the people's wellbeing".

Those remarks could suggest "an effort to shift significant portions of conventional military manpower into construction while focusing on (the country's) nuclear capabilities," Ahn Chan-il, a researcher originally from North Korea, told AFP.

Images released by state media showed Kim shovelling soil alongside other officials at a ceremony attended by an excited crowd clapping and waving North Korean flags.

Photos showed a large, dramatic celebratory explosion that state media described as "thrilling".

A landmark congress of North Korea's ruling Workers Party — its first in five years — is expected to take place in the coming weeks, though no date has been confirmed.

The nuclear-armed country is under multiple sets of sanctions over its weapons programmes and has long struggled with its moribund state-managed economy and chronic food shortages.

North Korea has long been criticised for prioritising the military and its banned weapons programmes over adequately providing for its people.

Kim has recently bolstered military ties with Russia, having sent thousands of troops to aid Moscow's war in Ukraine. Experts say this has offered an economic lifeline to Kim's regime.

Pyongyang has also moved to revive inbound tourism to earn much-needed hard cash, developing lavish coastal and mountain resorts.

And analysts have said a regional development policy pushed by Kim two years ago is a tacit acknowledgement of the major disparity in conditions between the showcase capital Pyongyang and the rest of the country.

The leader has also openly expressed anger at the slow pace of some projects, chastising lazy officials and even firing his vice premier in public for alleged incompetence last week.

SOURCE:AFP
