Kim Jong-un vowed to "transform" North Korea by building public health facilities, leisure complexes and industrial plants across a third of the country, state media said Friday.

At a ceremony for a construction project in Unnyul County, South Hwanghae Province, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim announced plans to build projects in 20 regions.

"We are now standing on the starting line of our gigantic struggle for another year, aimed at transforming the regions," Kim said.

"Nearly one-third of the cities and counties across the country will have been transformed," he said.

Kim also hailed soldiers mobilised at construction sites as "creators of the people's wellbeing".

Those remarks could suggest "an effort to shift significant portions of conventional military manpower into construction while focusing on (the country's) nuclear capabilities," Ahn Chan-il, a researcher originally from North Korea, told AFP.

Images released by state media showed Kim shovelling soil alongside other officials at a ceremony attended by an excited crowd clapping and waving North Korean flags.

Photos showed a large, dramatic celebratory explosion that state media described as "thrilling".

A landmark congress of North Korea's ruling Workers Party — its first in five years — is expected to take place in the coming weeks, though no date has been confirmed.