Indian Oil Corp has bought seven million barrels of crude from the United States, Canada and the Middle East, four trade sources told Reuters news agency, as US President Donald Trump ramped up his criticism of New Delhi over its purchases of Russian oil.

India is the biggest buyer of seaborne crude from Russia, which is under Western-led sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

Its main refiners paused buying Russian oil last week as discounts to other suppliers narrowed after Trump threatened hefty tariffs on imports from countries that make any such purchases, Reuters reported last week. Indian government officials denied any policy change.

On Monday, Trump said on Truth Social he would substantially raise the import levy on Indian goods, accusing the country of not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil but "they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits".

India imported about 1.75 million barrels per day of Russian oil from January to June this year, up 1 percent from a year ago, according to data provided to Reuters by trade sources.

IOC, India's largest refiner, bought crude via a tender from the United States, Canada and the Middle East for September arrival, the trade sources said on Monday.

They declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The refiner bought 4.5 million barrels of US crude, 500,000 barrels of Western Canadian Select (WCS) and two million barrels of Das oil produced in Abu Dhabi, the sources said.

The higher-than-normal purchases are partly to replace Russian barrels, two of the sources said.