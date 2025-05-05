Israel’s destruction of Gaza’s water infrastructure and the denial of access to clean water for Palestinians amid its ongoing war is creating a mounting humanitarian catastrophe, a UN expert has warned, describing the worsening situation as a “silent but lethal bomb.”

“Cutting off drinking water to the population is equivalent to dropping a terrible silent bomb on them ... silent but lethal,” Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, said in an interview with Anadolu.

Outlining the critical water crisis facing the 2.1 million Palestinians trapped in Gaza, he said nearly 70 percent of the enclave’s water infrastructure had been destroyed by Israeli forces, leaving almost all of the population with either minimal access to water or water that is dangerously contaminated.

“Water is being used as a weapon, but not against another army or militia, but against the population,” he said, adding: “In fact, this is not just in Gaza. Water is a key element of the war strategy and occupation strategy of Israel across the Palestinian territories.”

According to Arrojo-Agudo, Israel’s attacks on Gaza’s water infrastructure have reduced per capita water access to just five litres a day. “A person needs no less than 100 litres per day for a normal, dignified life,” he said.

“The most serious problem is that much of this scarce water available … is not drinkable due to salinity and faecal contamination,” he said.

The lack of potable water has already triggered a sharp rise in illness, particularly among children.

The threat of epidemics such as dysentery and cholera is intensifying, he warned, while high salt levels in the water are also causing kidney failure and widespread dehydration.

Sanitation disaster

The crisis created by Israel goes beyond drinking water, with sanitation services also collapsing, compounding the risk of disease.

“After the outbreak of war, most infrastructure facilities were bombed and destroyed. But even without bombing, cutting electricity prevents the few functioning plants from operating.”

Arrojo-Agudo shared more disturbing statistics about the sanitation and hygiene crisis: “There is only one shower for every 4,500 people, and one toilet for every 220 people.”