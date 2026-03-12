A devastating Iranian drone strike on a tactical operations centre in Kuwait early this month, just after the start of the US-Israeli offensive on Iran, and Tehran’s retaliation, was far more severe than the Defence Department previously disclosed, according to US media.

Although early March 1 reports indicated minimal losses, updated findings disclose a catastrophic and disorderly aftermath at Kuwait City's Shuaiba Port, multiple sources told CBS News.

The strike claimed the lives of six US military personnel and left dozens more with life-altering injuries, including severe burns, shrapnel wounds, and traumatic brain injuries.

More than 60 US troops were injured in the attack – far more than earlier Pentagon figures, the sources told CBS.

Two military personnel initially listed as missing were later recovered from the debris, while over 30 troops remained hospitalised as of Tuesday night, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The injured personnel were rapidly evacuated from Kuwait for specialised care.

Approximately 20 troops with "urgent" injuries, including concussions and memory loss, were airlifted to military medical centres aboard medical transport aircraft equipped for in-flight intensive care.