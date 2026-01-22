WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Fidan said board can help meet Gaza's humanitarian needs and lay foundations for an inclusive and and durable peace.
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Fidan backs Gaza 'Board of Peace' as pathway to lasting regional peace / AA
January 22, 2026

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the Gaza "Board of Peace" offers a "historic opportunity" to establish lasting peace in the region and address the long-standing suffering of Palestinians.

Writing on social media on Thursday, Fidan said the Board of Peace, of which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a founding member, can help meet Gaza’s humanitarian needs and lay the foundations for an inclusive and durable peace.

Fidan said he attended the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter for Gaza in Davos, Switzerland, on behalf of President Erdogan.

"We believe that by working shoulder to shoulder with the people of Gaza, the Board of Peace will play a strong role in shaping Gaza’s future, helping the region stand back on its feet, and allowing peace to take root," he wrote.

Fidan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s position that a future is possible in which the voices of Gaza’s people are heard, their rights are protected and they are able to live in peace.

RECOMMENDED

The White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace last week alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to oversee the enclave’s transitional phase.

The initiative forms part of a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump and adopted by the United Nations Security Council under Resolution 2803 last November.

RelatedTRT World - Trump formally rolls out 'Board of Peace' at Davos forum
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat