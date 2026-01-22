Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the Gaza "Board of Peace" offers a "historic opportunity" to establish lasting peace in the region and address the long-standing suffering of Palestinians.

Writing on social media on Thursday, Fidan said the Board of Peace, of which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a founding member, can help meet Gaza’s humanitarian needs and lay the foundations for an inclusive and durable peace.

Fidan said he attended the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter for Gaza in Davos, Switzerland, on behalf of President Erdogan.

"We believe that by working shoulder to shoulder with the people of Gaza, the Board of Peace will play a strong role in shaping Gaza’s future, helping the region stand back on its feet, and allowing peace to take root," he wrote.

Fidan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s position that a future is possible in which the voices of Gaza’s people are heard, their rights are protected and they are able to live in peace.