BIZTECH
3 min read
Markets climb, oil falls after Trump signals Iran war may end soon
Wall Street and Asian markets surge while oil prices decline following Trump's remarks on Iran war potentially ending 'very soon'.
Markets climb, oil falls after Trump signals Iran war may end soon
Trump predicted the Iran war could end within weeks, boosting investor confidence. [File photo] / AP
April 1, 2026

Equities rallied and oil tumbled on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said the Middle East war would be over in up to three weeks, and his Iranian counterpart said Tehran had "the necessary will" to bring it to an end.

The remarks came as the economic impact of the conflict worsens, with average US gasoline prices topping $4 a gallon for the first time in four years this week, European inflation spiking and governments unveiling a range of support measures.

Trump told reporters the United States would be leaving Iran "very soon", perhaps within "two weeks, maybe three".

"We want to knock out every single thing they have," Trump said, before adding that "it's possible that we'll make a deal before that."

The White House said he would address the nation at 0100 GMT on Thursday "to provide an important update on Iran".

Earlier, Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian told the head of the European Council the country had "the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met — especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression".

RelatedTRT World - Russia refuses oil deliveries to countries backing G7 price cap

Markets on the rise

Wall Street surged, with the Nasdaq up 3.8 percent and the S&P 500 adding almost three percent.

In Asia, Seoul soared more than eight percent, Tokyo more than five percent and Taipei more than four percent.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta were also sharply higher.

RECOMMENDED

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened sharply higher.

Oil falls, gold rallies

Oil prices tumbled, with Brent shedding more than five percent — back below $100 for the first time since last week — and West Texas Intermediate off more than four percent.

Traders brushed off Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments that Israel would press ahead with its campaign.

Trump said US forces would not work to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

In a Truth Social post, Trump lashed out at NATO allies: "The U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

Trump has zigzagged on whether Washington plans to escalate the conflict or end it through negotiations.

Traders remain wary as US troops continue to arrive in the region.

Gold rallied as the easing of oil prices boosted hope that a feared spike in inflation that could force central banks to lift interest rates.

In company news, shares in Chinese artificial intelligence startup Zhipu soared more than 32 percent after it said revenue from its cloud business almost tripled last year.

RelatedTRT World - UAE backs military action to reopen Strait of Hormuz
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran