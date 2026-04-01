Equities rallied and oil tumbled on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said the Middle East war would be over in up to three weeks, and his Iranian counterpart said Tehran had "the necessary will" to bring it to an end.

The remarks came as the economic impact of the conflict worsens, with average US gasoline prices topping $4 a gallon for the first time in four years this week, European inflation spiking and governments unveiling a range of support measures.

Trump told reporters the United States would be leaving Iran "very soon", perhaps within "two weeks, maybe three".

"We want to knock out every single thing they have," Trump said, before adding that "it's possible that we'll make a deal before that."

The White House said he would address the nation at 0100 GMT on Thursday "to provide an important update on Iran".

Earlier, Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian told the head of the European Council the country had "the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met — especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression".

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Markets on the rise

Wall Street surged, with the Nasdaq up 3.8 percent and the S&P 500 adding almost three percent.

In Asia, Seoul soared more than eight percent, Tokyo more than five percent and Taipei more than four percent.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta were also sharply higher.