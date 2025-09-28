Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has proposed that Qatar should be the new headquarters of the United Nations, slamming President Donald Trump for violating the principles of the organisation following his visa revocation by Washington.
"As President of Colombia, in the general assembly of the nations that we founded in the UN, I express my opinions freely. International law is the wisdom of humanity, and it protects me," Petro said in a statement on X on Saturday.
"Genocide is a crime against humanity, and humanity must respond, judge, and punish," he added, referring to the genocide in Gaza.
"Mr Trump has violated the founding principles of the UN," he said. "Time to go to a more democratic place. I propose Doha as the headquarters of the United Nations."
His statement came shortly after the US revoked his visa after protesting in New York against Israel's genocide in Gaza.
Punished for defending Palestine
The US Department of State claimed that Petro incited violence during the protest as a justification for revoking his visa.
But Petro, known for not shying away from raising Palestine and the struggle of its people, denounced the move, directly addressing Trump in his statement.
"Those responsible for that genocide try to shield themselves under you, Trump, because they believe you protect genocidaires. Do not surround yourself with genocidaires," Petro said in a separate statement.
"Missiles must not fall on the civilian population of Gaza. Missiles must not fall on poor young people in the service of drug lords or on peasants trying to survive. Missiles must not fall on migrants who leave because they cannot endure poverty. Migrants are not criminals and do not deserve the death penalty; doing so is a crime against humanity," he said, referring to a series of US actions, including its complicity in the Gaza genocide, its provocative measures against Venezuela, and its crackdown on migrants.
"Distance yourself, Trump, from Hitler; there is still time… Free yourself, Trump, from that slavery that will last for generations."
In his strong statement, he said that he doesn't need the US visa, and would only go when invited.
"I do not need your visa, but I will only go when invited by your people," he said.