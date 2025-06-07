Japan said on Saturday it was making "progress" in talks aimed at easing US President Donald Trump's tariffs but cautioned that the two sides have not found "a point of agreement yet".

Japan, a key US ally and its biggest investor, is subject to the same 10 percent baseline tariffs imposed on most nations plus steeper levies on cars, steel and aluminium.

Trump also announced an additional 24 percent "reciprocal" tariff on Japan in early April but later paused it along with similar measures on other countries until early July.

Japan wants all levies announced by Trump lifted.

Related TRT Global - Trump ups steel and aluminium tariffs to 50%, celebrates Japan deal

Trump-Ishiba meeting