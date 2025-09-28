Voting in Moldova has ended in a "consequential" parliamentary election that is expected to shape Chisinau's bid for EU membership as well as the balance of power in parliament.

Voting began on Sunday at 2,274 polling stations, of which 1,973 are in Moldova itself, at 7 am local time (0400GMT) and officially ended at 9 pm local time (1800GMT).

According to Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC), over 3,400 observers were registered to monitor the election, including 912 international observers.

Following the end of voting, the CEC reported that nearly 1.6 million Moldovans voted, representing a turnout of more than 52 per cent.

"At 9 pm, the polling stations in the country ended their activity, without any interruptions in the voting flow or other inconveniences related to the electoral process," the CEC said in a following statement, noting that some polling stations abroad remain open.

Preliminary results will be announced on Monday

The CEC added that it will hold a briefing on Monday at 10 am to present the preliminary election results.

During the voting, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said it received reports of bomb threats at several polling stations abroad, claiming that they were part of Russia's "assault on the electoral process" in the country.

Separately, Moldova's Information Technology & Cyber ​​Security Service (STISC) reported multiple cyberattacks on the country's electoral infrastructure, including the CEC website, since Saturday.

President Maia Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), which has held a parliamentary majority since 2021, is up against multiple political alliances made up of mostly pro-Russian opposition parties that have attempted to position themselves as viable alternatives to PAS.