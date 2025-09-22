WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
President Prabowo Subianto pledges support for two-state solution as many countries recognize Palestine.
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly
Indonesia says ready to send peacekeepers to Gaza at UN General Assembly / AFP
September 22, 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has told the UN General Assembly that his country is prepared to deploy peacekeepers to Gaza as the humanitarian crisis deepens and genocide continues.

"It is with a heavy heart that we recall the ongoing, unbearable tragedy in Gaza," he said.

"Thousands of innocent people have been killed, most of them women and children, and famine and destruction have occurred. A humanitarian disaster is happening before our eyes. We condemn all acts of violence against innocent civilians."

Subianto said Indonesia is ready to take part in international efforts to halt the conflict.

"We are willing to provide peacekeeping forces," he said, reiterating his country’s commitment to a two-state solution.

He also laid out Indonesia’s position on recognition.

"Indonesia declares that it will immediately recognize the State of Israel and support all guarantees for Israel's security the moment Israel recognizes the Palestinian State and Palestine's independence," he told delegates.

Prabowo said Indonesia’s stance was clear.

"We remain committed to the two-state solution in the Palestine problem," he told delegates, calling for unity in international efforts to end what he described as "a humanitarian disaster happening before our eyes."

RECOMMENDED

Recognition momentum grows

The pledge came as momentum for recognition of Palestine gathered pace at UNGA 80.

The day before, the UK joined Australia and Canada in officially recognizing the State of Palestine, moves that have been met with fierce opposition from Israel and the United States.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a video statement released Sunday, defended the decision.

"This is not a reward for Hamas," he said, insisting recognition was a necessary step to revive a two-state solution.

Other European states — including France, Belgium, Malta and Luxembourg — have also announced recognition in recent days, framing the moves as part of a broader push to end Israel’s decades-long occupation.

RelatedTRT World - Belgium, Malta, Andora, Monaco and Luxembourg recognise Palestinian state at UN meeting

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk