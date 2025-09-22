Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has told the UN General Assembly that his country is prepared to deploy peacekeepers to Gaza as the humanitarian crisis deepens and genocide continues.

"It is with a heavy heart that we recall the ongoing, unbearable tragedy in Gaza," he said.

"Thousands of innocent people have been killed, most of them women and children, and famine and destruction have occurred. A humanitarian disaster is happening before our eyes. We condemn all acts of violence against innocent civilians."

Subianto said Indonesia is ready to take part in international efforts to halt the conflict.

"We are willing to provide peacekeeping forces," he said, reiterating his country’s commitment to a two-state solution.

He also laid out Indonesia’s position on recognition.

"Indonesia declares that it will immediately recognize the State of Israel and support all guarantees for Israel's security the moment Israel recognizes the Palestinian State and Palestine's independence," he told delegates.

Prabowo said Indonesia’s stance was clear.

"We remain committed to the two-state solution in the Palestine problem," he told delegates, calling for unity in international efforts to end what he described as "a humanitarian disaster happening before our eyes."