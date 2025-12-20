The Russian government on Saturday officially authorised the Defence Ministry to terminate a series of bilateral military cooperation agreements signed with several European nations between 1992 and 2002.

The termination list includes agreements with Germany, Poland, and Norway, as well as similar pacts with Bulgaria, Romania, Denmark, the UK, the Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

The order was published on the government’s official legal portal, formalising the end of post‑Cold War military‑diplomatic frameworks amid current geopolitical tensions.

Russia’s relations with European defence and security frameworks have been fracturing since its full-scale war on Ukraine in February 2022.

In 2023, it drew backlash for formally withdrawing from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional military equipment that NATO and the then-Warsaw Pact could deploy.