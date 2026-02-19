US President Donald Trump has said that it would soon become clear whether a deal with Iran is possible, warning that Washington may be forced to escalate if negotiations fall short.

"We may have to take it a step further, or we may not," he said at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, adding that the situation would likely become clearer "over the next probably 10 days."

Trump said his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, built a solid working relationship with Iranian representatives and talks were progressing well.

"Iran is a hotspot right now, and they're meeting, and they have a good relationship with the representatives of Iran," he said. "Good talks are being had."

US Vice President JD Vance described talks in Geneva on Tuesday as productive "in some ways," but said Iran was "not yet willing" to engage on Trump's "red lines." Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the atmosphere "more constructive."