The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday the US economy is expected to grow faster this year, but warned that rising public debt poses a “growing stability risk” for both the US and the global economy.

The US public debt has reached $38.7 trillion, equating to $113,648 for every American.

In its preliminary findings following the Article IV consultation, the IMF noted that US policymakers are pursuing a broad agenda aimed at raising living standards and boosting economic self-sufficiency.

This includes strengthening domestic manufacturing, reducing trade deficits and reliance on foreign goods, increasing energy production, lowering dependence on undocumented labour, and scaling back the federal government’s role in the economy.

The IMF said the US economy performed well in 2025, supported by strong productivity growth despite the impact of a government shutdown late last year.

While tariffs pushed up goods inflation, services inflation continued to ease, and the labour market remained close to full employment despite slower job growth.

Debt concerns grow as US economy expands

Financial conditions stayed relatively loose, stock markets reached record highs, and the federal deficit narrowed slightly to 5.9 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2025.