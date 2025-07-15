A rescheduled United Nations conference this month will discuss post-war plans for Gaza and preparations for the recognition of a Palestinian state by France and others, France's foreign minister has said.

"The aim is to sketch out post-war Gaza and prepare the recognition of a Palestinian state by France and countries that will engage in this approach," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday in Brussels before a meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

France and Saudi Arabia had planned to host the conference in New York from June 17-20, aiming to lay out the parameters of a roadmap to a Palestinian state, while ensuring Israel's security.

The conference was postponed under United States pressure, and after the 12-day Israel-Iran clash, during which regional airspace was closed, making it hard for representatives of some Arab states to attend.

Diplomats said on Friday it had been rescheduled for July 28-29.

Resistance from allies