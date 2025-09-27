EUROPE
1 min read
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan notes improved ties with Türkiye, expressing optimism about establishing diplomatic relations and opening their shared border.
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Pashinyan also highlighted improved ties with Türkiye, pointing to "regular meetings" with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan / AP Archive
September 27, 2025

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has told the UN General Assembly in New York that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, citing US President Donald Trump's role in reaching a historic agreement.

Pashinyan said on Saturday that the two countries' foreign ministers signed a peace and interstate relations agreement in Washington on August 8, which was witnessed by Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"The role of US President Donald Trump is decisive in this peace process," he said, adding that both he and Aliyev agreed to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

RECOMMENDED

Pashinyan also highlighted improved ties with Türkiye, pointing to "regular meetings" with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressing optimism about establishing diplomatic relations and opening their shared border.

Regarding Armenia's broader foreign policy, he underlined deepening relations with the EU, the US, Russia, China, India, and regional neighbours, and said Armenia's parliament has passed a law to begin the process of applying for EU membership.

He invited world leaders to Armenia in 2026 for both the European Political Community Summit and the UN Biodiversity Conference, expressing hope that by then the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will be signed and the Armenia-Türkiye border opened.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report