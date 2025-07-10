US President Donald Trump has announced a 50 percent tariff on copper imports, saying the measure will take effect on August 1 and is based on a national security review.

"Copper is necessary for semiconductors, aircraft, ships, ammunition, data centres, lithium-ion batteries, radar systems, missile defence systems, and even hypersonic weapons, of which we are building many," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement comes a day after Trump signalled the move, sending US Comex copper futures to record highs.

The White House has not yet released further details on the scope of the tariff or whether exemptions would be considered for certain countries or industries.

Tariffs for most countries in the world