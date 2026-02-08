Iran’s top diplomat rebuked Washington on Sunday, declaring that Tehran will not be "scared" by the recent deployment of US naval assets to the region.

Speaking at a forum in Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made it clear that Iran has no intention of scaling back its nuclear ambitions, specifically its uranium enrichment programme, despite mounting military and diplomatic pressure from the United States.

The Foreign Minister’s comments come just two days after a high-profile meeting in Oman with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy for US President Donald Trump.

Following the indirect talks, Witkoff visited the USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier currently stationed in the region as part of an American military buildup.

Araghchi, however, dismissed the naval manoeuvres as ineffective.

"Their military deployment in the region does not scare us," he stated, stressing the nuclear programme as a matter of national sovereignty rather than a bargaining chip.

‘No one can dictate to us’