WORLD
2 min read
Talks with Ukraine yield progress but no quick end: Kremlin
Spokesman Peskov described the recent Istanbul meeting as a step forward in Ukraine talks while dismissing chances for a quick diplomatic breakthrough.
Talks with Ukraine yield progress but no quick end: Kremlin
Kremlin dismissed the idea of a quick presidential summit. / AP
June 3, 2025

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that agreements reached between Russia and Ukraine at Monday's talks in Istanbul were "important" but a quick breakthrough toward the end of the conflict should not be expected.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov emphasised that one should not expect "immediate solutions and breakthroughs" due to the complexity of the problem, however, the work continues.

"Of course, it would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs. But the work is proceeding, and certain agreements were reached in Istanbul. They are important, as ultimately, they concern people's lives. These agreements will be implemented, and the work will continue," he said.

Peskov also said that Russia had handed Ukraine a memorandum containing Moscow's vision for a settlement, with many provisions, including multiple options.

"Once again, let me emphasise that we have repeatedly said the issue of settling the conflict is extremely complex and encompasses a multitude of intricate details," he said.

"Everything is geared towards eliminating the initial causes of the conflict and transitioning onto a trajectory of sustainable settlement."

RelatedTRT Global - Istanbul talks: Ukraine, Russia agree on major prisoner, body exchange deal

Ready for high-level contacts

RECOMMENDED

Asked about a trilateral meeting between Russian, US and Ukrainian presidents, the official said it is unlikely to take place soon.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin has repeatedly stressed his readiness for high-level contacts while emphasising that these contacts should be the result of agreements that will be worked out at the technical and expert level. President Putin supports the idea of contacts, but believes that they should be well prepared," he said.

Peskov also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he spoke insolently about the Russian delegation, and that such behaviour does not align with the spirit of negotiations.

Istanbul hosted the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Monday, after the first one on May 16.

This time, the two sides agreed to exchange more prisoners of war — focusing on the youngest and most severely wounded — and return the bodies of 12,000 soldiers that have been killed in the armed conflict.

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan hails Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul as 'significant achievement'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law