Despite Gaza genocide, Elon Musk agrees to visit Israel at Netanyahu's invitation
The Tesla and X owner agrees to visit Israel for a technology summit as international scrutiny mounts over Gaza and ICC warrants loom over Israeli leadership
Elon Musk’s planned visit comes amid global outrage over Israel’s Gaza war, which has killed more than 71,200 Palestinians since October 2023. / Reuters
December 29, 2025

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel, signalling deeper cooperation on transportation and artificial intelligence even as the country faces global condemnation over its war in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office stated that the premier met with Musk and extended an invitation for him to attend a Smart Transportation Conference scheduled for March, which Musk accepted. The meeting also covered ongoing cooperation with Tesla and legislative efforts related to autonomous vehicles.

According to the statement, Netanyahu and Musk discussed expanding artificial intelligence development in Israel.

International outrage over Israel 

Musk’s planned visit comes amid widespread international outrage over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which since October 2023 has killed more than 71,200 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and injured over 171,000 others, according to Palestinian authorities. 

The assault has devastated the enclave’s infrastructure and displaced much of its population.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on October 10, Israel continues to restrict border crossings, limiting the entry of humanitarian aid and materials needed for reconstruction, according to Gaza officials and aid groups.

Netanyahu is also under mounting legal pressure abroad. 

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.

