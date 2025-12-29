Tech billionaire Elon Musk has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel, signalling deeper cooperation on transportation and artificial intelligence even as the country faces global condemnation over its war in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office stated that the premier met with Musk and extended an invitation for him to attend a Smart Transportation Conference scheduled for March, which Musk accepted. The meeting also covered ongoing cooperation with Tesla and legislative efforts related to autonomous vehicles.

According to the statement, Netanyahu and Musk discussed expanding artificial intelligence development in Israel.

International outrage over Israel

Musk’s planned visit comes amid widespread international outrage over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which since October 2023 has killed more than 71,200 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and injured over 171,000 others, according to Palestinian authorities.