Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan is placing Türkiye’s zero waste vision at the centre of preparations for the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), as an Istanbul-based environmental foundation she heads as honorary president, unveiled a comprehensive sustainability framework for the summit.
The framework, prepared by the Zero Waste Foundation, outlines how COP31 will aim to cut carbon emissions, optimise resource use and make environmental performance measurable across all aspects of the conference, from logistics and venues to stakeholder engagement and transparency.
COP31, which Türkiye will chair and host in November 2026, is expected to bring together nearly 200 countries for negotiations on the next phase of global climate action under the Paris Agreement.
The Sustainable COP31 Framework offers an internationally aligned roadmap that includes zero-waste management protocols, carbon-reduction and offsetting strategies, sustainable transport and logistics planning, and clear environmental standards for venues. It also sets out mechanisms to ensure accountability and transparency among all participants.
First lady’s long-standing advocacy
The initiative reflects Emine Erdogan’s long-standing advocacy for zero waste as a practical and scalable solution to environmental challenges. Under her leadership, the Zero Waste movement has evolved from a national policy into a globally recognised model for sustainability.
Beyond technical planning, the foundation is building a broad, multi-stakeholder preparation process across Türkiye. This includes collaboration with universities and research centres on policy development, partnerships with local governments on sustainable city practices, and engagement with the private sector to accelerate low-carbon production models and raise public awareness.
Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Agirbas said the approach is no longer viewed solely as an environmental ideal but as a concrete and measurable solution in the fight against climate change.
He described COP31 as a historic opportunity to present Türkiye’s zero-waste model to the international community on a larger stage.
Environmental diplomacy
Emine Erdogan’s role in global environmental diplomacy has grown steadily in recent years. In December 2022, a UN General Assembly resolution led by Türkiye and co-sponsored by 105 countries proclaimed March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste. Erdogan delivered the keynote address at the first observance in March 2023 at UN headquarters in New York.
During that event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the creation of the Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste and invited Erdogan to serve as its chair, a role she accepted.
She later led a high-level event titled “Towards a Global Zero Waste Movement” at the Turkish House in New York, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the first signatory of the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration.
COP31 will be held from November 9–20, 2026, primarily in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, with the Leaders’ Summit scheduled for Istanbul. Discussions are expected to focus on updated emissions targets, adaptation strategies, climate finance and the implementation of global carbon markets.
By anchoring COP31 preparations in the Zero Waste framework championed by the first lady, Türkiye aims to blend its diplomatic experience with environmental leadership, positioning sustainability not just as a conference theme but as a governing principle of the summit itself.