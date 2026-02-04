Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has met in Damascus with a US delegation led by special envoy Tom Barrack to discuss recent regional developments and issues of mutual interest, the presidency said.

The meeting took place on Wednesday at the People’s Palace in the capital and was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, it added in a statement.

The statement did not provide further details on the agenda or outcomes of the talks.

Earlier, Barrack said that Syria “continues to impress with its social fabric vertically and horizontally, under the leadership of al Sharaa,” according to Alikhbariah TV.

His comments came during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Syrian Petroleum Company and US oil firm Chevron and Qatar-based Power International Holding to explore for oil and natural gas in Syrian territorial waters.