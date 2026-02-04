WORLD
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Earlier, Barrack said that Syria continues to impress with its social fabric, vertically and horizontally, under the leadership of al Sharaa.
Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa receives Tom Barrack, US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy to Syria. (File) / AA
February 4, 2026

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has met in Damascus with a US delegation led by special envoy Tom Barrack to discuss recent regional developments and issues of mutual interest, the presidency said.

The meeting took place on Wednesday at the People’s Palace in the capital and was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, it added in a statement.

The statement did not provide further details on the agenda or outcomes of the talks.

Earlier, Barrack said that Syria “continues to impress with its social fabric vertically and horizontally, under the leadership of al Sharaa,” according to Alikhbariah TV.

His comments came during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Syrian Petroleum Company and US oil firm Chevron and Qatar-based Power International Holding to explore for oil and natural gas in Syrian territorial waters.

Barrack said Chevron is among the world’s most prominent energy companies and typically operates in line with US policy, adding that the partnership represents a “transformative step” towards reshaping Syria’s image after years of hardship.

“(The Syrian) political leadership is a cornerstone of recovery and stability, and that investment in the energy sector could open the door to jobs and improved living conditions in Syria,” Barrack added.

On January 25, the Syrian Petroleum Company announced that its technical teams had begun extracting oil from fields recaptured by the army from the YPG terror group.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
