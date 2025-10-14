US President Donald Trump has said that his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could play a role in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
"Erdogan can," Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to the White House from Egypt on Monday, when asked whether leaders, particularly Erdogan, could help in the war between Russia and Ukraine.
"He's respected by Russia," he added.
Earlier on Monday, Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including President Erdogan, in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh for a summit to sign a Gaza ceasefire deal.
Türkiye is continuing its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.
Ankara has urged Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations, with Türkiye ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.
Meeting with Zelenskyy
Later, Trump confirmed he will meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.
"I think so, yeah," the US president said as he travelled home from the Middle East, in response to a reporter's question about whether he would be hosting the Ukrainian leader at the White House on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said a Ukrainian delegation departed for the US for a number of meetings, saying that he will meet Trump on Friday.
"I will also have the opportunity to come to Washington and meet with President Trump on Friday," Zelenskyy said on X.
"I believe we will discuss a series of steps that I intend to propose. I am grateful to President Trump for our dialogue and his support."
He insisted that the main focus of the visit is air defence and long-range capabilities "aimed at exerting pressure on Russia for the sake of peace."