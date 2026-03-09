Mojtaba Khamenei, a cleric long seen as one of the most influential yet least visible figures in Iran's political establishment, has been named the country's new supreme leader following the killing of his father in a US-Israeli air strike.
The 56-year-old cleric was selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body responsible under the Constitution for appointing the country's top political and religious authority.
With his appointment, Mojtaba becomes the third supreme leader of Iran since the 1979 revolution, inheriting leadership at a moment of intense regional conflict and domestic uncertainty.
Early life and family background
Mojtaba was born on September 8, 1969, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, one of the country's major religious centres. He is the second son of the slain Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran as supreme leader from 1989 until his killing over a week ago in US-Israeli air strikes, as well as the grandson of cleric Javad Khamenei.
Growing up in a politically charged environment, Mojtaba witnessed the rise of his father as a key figure in the country and later as president of Iran before assuming the role of supreme leader.
He married Zahra Haddad-Adel, the daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a prominent conservative politician and former parliament speaker who currently heads one of Iran's leading cultural institutions.
Zahra was also among those killed in the US-Israeli strike that targeted the Khamenei family's residential compound in the capital, Tehran. Mojtaba survived the attack, but also lost his mother, sister, brother-in-law, and nephews.
Education and clerical training
Like many figures within Iran's clerical establishment, Mojtaba pursued his religious education in the city of Qom, the country's leading centre of Shia theological learning and home to the seminaries that train Iran's clergy.
According to Iranian analysts, Mojtaba has spent much of his career teaching at the Qom seminaries, including advanced jurisprudence classes known as dars-e kharej, considered the highest level of seminary education.
Mojtaba has never run for office or been subjected to a public vote, but has for decades been a highly influential figure in the inner circle of the previous supreme leader, cultivating deep ties to the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).
Role and influence
International media frequently portray Khamenei as an opaque figure with possible behind-the-scenes influence. His limited public visibility reinforces this image, as there are no extensive public speeches, interviews, or political manifestos laying out his positions.
Mojtaba's name has periodically surfaced in political discussions in Iran, usually in connection with presidential elections or speculation about which candidates he might support.
Yet Mojtaba himself has rarely entered public political debates. His appearances have mostly been limited to official ceremonies, national commemorations, and religious gatherings covered by Iranian state media.
The last time he was publicly seen was during a pro-government rally following widespread protests earlier this year.
According to Iranian reports, Mojtaba also took part in the Iran-Iraq War during the late 1980s when his father was serving as president.
He reportedly joined volunteer units as a young man, marking his first experience with military affairs.
Succession under threat
Mojtaba Khamenei is taking the nation's leadership mantle at one of the most volatile moments in modern Iranian history.
The transition also unfolds under direct threats from Israel, whose leaders have vowed to assassinate any Iranian leader picked to succeed Ali Khamenei.
"Any leader selected by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan for Israel’s destruction, threatening the United States, the free world and countries in the region, and suppressing the Iranian people, will be a certain target for assassination, no matter his name or where he hides," Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on X.
The threats underscore the extraordinary pressure surrounding the succession, placing Mojtaba at the centre of a geopolitical confrontation that extends far beyond Iran’s borders.
The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mojtaba in 2019, saying he represented the supreme leader in "an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position" aside from working in his father's office.