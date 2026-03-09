Mojtaba Khamenei, a cleric long seen as one of the most influential yet least visible figures in Iran's political establishment, has been named the country's new supreme leader following the killing of his father in a US-Israeli air strike.

The 56-year-old cleric was selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body responsible under the Constitution for appointing the country's top political and religious authority.

With his appointment, Mojtaba becomes the third supreme leader of Iran since the 1979 revolution, inheriting leadership at a moment of intense regional conflict and domestic uncertainty.

Related TRT World - Iran names Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as new supreme leader — Iranian media

Early life and family background

Mojtaba was born on September 8, 1969, in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, one of the country's major religious centres. He is the second son of the slain Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran as supreme leader from 1989 until his killing over a week ago in US-Israeli air strikes, as well as the grandson of cleric Javad Khamenei.

Growing up in a politically charged environment, Mojtaba witnessed the rise of his father as a key figure in the country and later as president of Iran before assuming the role of supreme leader.

He married Zahra Haddad-Adel, the daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a prominent conservative politician and former parliament speaker who currently heads one of Iran's leading cultural institutions.

Zahra was also among those killed in the US-Israeli strike that targeted the Khamenei family's residential compound in the capital, Tehran. Mojtaba survived the attack, but also lost his mother, sister, brother-in-law, and nephews.

Related TRT World - Iran’s next leader will not 'last long' without US approval: Trump

Education and clerical training

Like many figures within Iran's clerical establishment, Mojtaba pursued his religious education in the city of Qom, the country's leading centre of Shia theological learning and home to the seminaries that train Iran's clergy.

According to Iranian analysts, Mojtaba has spent much of his career teaching at the Qom seminaries, including advanced jurisprudence classes known as dars-e kharej, considered the highest level of seminary education.

Mojtaba has never run for office or been subjected to a public vote, but has for decades been a highly influential figure in the inner circle of the previous supreme leader, cultivating deep ties to the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).