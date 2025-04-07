Bloodbath.

That’s the word analysts used to describe the market’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs as Asian markets opened on Monday.

It’s the same term once used for “ Black Monday ” — the global stock market crash of October 19, 1987 — when an estimated $1.71 trillion was wiped out and the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 22.6%.

Now, analysts are warning that the world may be on the brink of a similar crash, as investors fret over the impact of Trump’s sweeping tariffs, fearing rising prices, weakened demand, and the looming threat of a global recession.

“Today’s market responses are leading some in China to speculate that we’ll remember this as another Black Monday,” Josef Gregory Mahoney, Professor of Politics and International Relations at East China Normal University, told TRT World.

Market analyst and CNBC host Jim Cramer also made this claim , warning that signs of panic are already apparent. After a tense weekend, markets woke up to pandemonium and chaos: Asian equity markets plummeted, European shares collapsed, and oil prices sank. Taipei’s stock market dropped 9.7% — its worst-ever single-day loss — while Hong Kong saw its sharpest fall since 1997.

This followed a tumultuous Friday, during which $5 trillion was erased from US markets. The Dow fell nearly 4,000 points, hitting the so-called “Mag 7” tech giants — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Tesla — particularly hard.

In retaliation, China announced it would impose a 34% levy on all US goods starting Thursday, a day after the American tariffs take effect. Beijing’s response stands in stark contrast to other countries that appear willing to yield to Washington’s demands — which China has slammed as “economic bullying.”

Trump sent global markets into a tailspin on April 2 by announcing sweeping new tariffs, including a 10% baseline on nearly all imports and steeper duties targeting China, the EU, and Vietnam.

He doubled down on the tariffs when speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after spending the weekend playing golf in Florida.