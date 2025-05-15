TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says Türkiye has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a serious mediator.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks to the press members ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Informal Meeting held at the NEST Congress Center in Belek, Antalya. / Photo: AA / AA
May 15, 2025

The chief of NATO on Thursday praised Türkiye’s unique diplomatic leverage in Ukraine-Russia peace talks and urged unity within the alliance amid lingering disputes.

"Türkiye plays a big role here because Türkiye has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a serious venue," Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters while arriving for day two of an alliance’s foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Türkiye.

While Ukraine has signalled readiness, Rutte emphasised that Türkiye’s power to convene both sides and credibility make it central to any future talks.

“You have the people—your foreign minister, your president—to help to bring these talks to a good end,” he said.

Ukraine, arms cooperation, and industrial capacity are expected to top talks at the Antalya foreign ministers’ meeting.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is open to any mechanism that would result in a just peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Rubio, speaking ahead of an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Türkiye, said the United States wants to see progress made in the next couple of days, adding there was no military solution to the conflict.

RelatedTRT Global - Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
