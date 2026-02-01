India and Arab nations have called for a "sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine" and reaffirmed their commitment to "achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, according to international law, relevant UN resolutions."

A declaration was issued on Saturday evening following the 2nd India-Arab foreign ministers' meeting in the capital of New Delhi, which was co-chaired by India and the United Arab Emirates.

Top diplomats from Arab nations, as well as the Arab League secretary general, attended the meeting, held after a 10-year hiatus.

Dubbed the "Delhi declaration", it said: "Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, according to international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative."

Around 10–15 foreign ministers attended, with other countries sending lower level diplomats.

"They called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. Both parties supported the practice of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people."

The two sides welcomed the outcomes of the 2025 Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, which culminated in the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

"… they urged all concerned parties to fully comply with the implementation of the agreement and noted the launch of the Arab-Islamic plan for relief, recovery, and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip," according to the declaration.

It added: "They further underscored the necessity of ensuring adequate, sustained, and unimpeded access for humanitarian and relief assistance throughout all of the Strip, guaranteeing the continued operations of relief agencies and international and humanitarian organizations…"

India’s support to Israel during genocide

The Gaza peace agreement aimed to end a two-year Israeli genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged enclave that resulted in the deaths of nearly 71,800 Palestinians and injuries to more than 171,400. Reports suggest these figures may be an underestimation, with the total death toll possibly reaching around 200,000.

A significant portion of Gaza remains under Israeli occupation, while 90 percent of its infrastructure has been destroyed by Israeli bombardment with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.

India has long been Israel's largest arms buyer, but during the Gaza genocide, it continued specific flows of defence items that benefited Israel's military campaign against the besieged population.