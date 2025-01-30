For a long time, scientists have wondered how life began on Earth. One big question is whether the building blocks of life were created here or if they came from space.

NASA’s new asteroid samples provide strong evidence that some of these ingredients may have arrived from space billions of years ago.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft travelled to an asteroid called Bennu, collected samples, and brought them back to Earth in 2023.

Scientists have now studied these samples and found some key clues.



In the 122 grams of dust and pebbles it collected were amino acids, nitrogen as well as salty minerals, all of which are essential to life.

NASA scientist Daniel Glavin noted that one of the most unexpected findings was the large amount of nitrogen, including ammonia, in the asteroid samples.

Bennu, a small asteroid about half a kilometre wide, was once part of a much larger asteroid that broke apart after collisions with other space rocks.

Scientists now believe that this original asteroid contained a vast system of underground lakes or even oceans. Over time, the water evaporated, leaving behind salty mineral traces that provide important clues about its watery past.

Why the findings might hint at alien life

While similar organic molecules have been detected in meteorites before, Glavin said that those from Bennu are extraterrestrial, they formed in space rather than being contaminated by Earth’s environment.