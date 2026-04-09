Preliminary results of the investigation into a C-130 military transport aircraft that crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border last fall show no traces of explosives, the Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence has said.

The Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft crashed on November 11, 2025, on its way home from Azerbaijan. According to the ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Thursday held aboard the TCG Anadolu – Turkish Navy’s amphibious assault ship – during the Blue Homeland-2026 exercise, ministry spokesperson Adm. Zeki Akturk said forensic examinations found no explosive residue inside or outside the wreckage.

The ministry said technical investigations led by the Air Force Command have been continuing at both the crash site in Georgia and maintenance facilities in Türkiye, with multiple military units and defence industry partners involved.

According to initial findings, analysis of the flight data recorder showed no irregularities in crew communications or aircraft systems until the moment of the crash, indicating the incident occurred suddenly.

The recording stopped after the aircraft’s tail cone separated from the fuselage, severing power and data connections and leaving no further data to clarify the cause.

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