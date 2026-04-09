TÜRKİYE
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No explosives found in crashed C-130 near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Türkiye
Initial findings into the Turkish military cargo plane crash last November find no evidence of explosives, with investigations ongoing, says the Turkish defence ministry.
No explosives found in crashed C-130 near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Türkiye
Emergency crews at site of Turkish C-130 crash near Azerbaijan border, Sighnaghi, Georgia, Nov 12, 2025. / Reuters
April 9, 2026

Preliminary results of the investigation into a C-130 military transport aircraft that crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border last fall show no traces of explosives, the Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence has said.

The Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft crashed on November 11, 2025, on its way home from Azerbaijan. According to the ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Thursday held aboard the TCG Anadolu – Turkish Navy’s amphibious assault ship – during the Blue Homeland-2026 exercise, ministry spokesperson Adm. Zeki Akturk said forensic examinations found no explosive residue inside or outside the wreckage.

The ministry said technical investigations led by the Air Force Command have been continuing at both the crash site in Georgia and maintenance facilities in Türkiye, with multiple military units and defence industry partners involved.

According to initial findings, analysis of the flight data recorder showed no irregularities in crew communications or aircraft systems until the moment of the crash, indicating the incident occurred suddenly.

The recording stopped after the aircraft’s tail cone separated from the fuselage, severing power and data connections and leaving no further data to clarify the cause.

RelatedTRT World - Debris of crashed military aircraft brought back to Türkiye as black box analysis begins

Rejects reports of nitrogen cylinder

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Detailed examinations of the engines and propellers confirmed they were operating normally until the crash, with no evidence of damage caused by propeller failure.

Akturk also rejected media reports suggesting a nitrogen cylinder caused the crash, stating that onboard fire extinguishing cylinders were found intact and showed no signs of impact.

However, he said a carbon dioxide cylinder may have dislodged from its mounting and struck the aircraft’s tail section, potentially causing structural damage that contributed to the crash. Metallurgical and technical analyses of the wreckage are ongoing.

Authorities said the final report will be shared transparently once all investigations are complete, urging the public to guard against speculative claims.

Separately, Akturk also addressed regional developments, welcoming the recently announced two-week ceasefire in the Middle East and expressing hope it would lead to lasting peace.

He called for full implementation of the ceasefire and urged parties to use the two-week period for constructive steps towards stability, while also calling on Israel to halt actions that violate Lebanon’s sovereignty as well as condemning incursions into East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

RelatedTRT World - 20 Turkish soldiers martyred in military cargo plane crash in Georgia: defence ministry
SOURCE:AA
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No explosives found in crashed C-130 near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Türkiye