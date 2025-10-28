US President Donald Trump acknowledged on Monday that he received a magnetic resonance imaging test during a recent hospital visit, but did not disclose the reason why doctors had ordered the MRI.

"I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect," Trump, 79, told reporters, responding to a reporter who asked what was being tested by saying that the journalist can "ask the doctors."

"The doctors said some of the best, for the age, some of the best reports they've ever seen," he added.

A summary of Trump's October 10 visit stated that the president received "advanced imaging" during his time at Walter Reed hospital, which was described as "part of his ongoing health maintenance plan."

It did not disclose what kind of imaging was done, however, and the White House has not elaborated.

"Comprehensive laboratory studies performed in conjunction with the visit were exceptional, including stable metabolic, hematologic, and cardiac parameters," Sean Barbarbella, Trump's physician, wrote in the summary of the president's hospital visit released by the White House.