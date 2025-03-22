Bayraktar Kizilelma, Türkiye’s first unmanned combat aircraft developed by Baykar, completed an AB-Launched Maneuver System Identification Test, a crucial step in its testing schedule.

A statement from Baykar said the test program for Bayraktar Kizilelma continues as planned.

The test flight, conducted at the Akinci Flight Training and Test Center in Türkiye's western province of Tekirdag, saw the aircraft’s production prototype, designated PT3 with tail number TC-OZB3, execute complex manoeuvre identification activities with precision.

The company highlighted that insights gained from earlier prototypes have led to significant improvements in the aircraft’s production model, including structural enhancements and upgrades to its avionics architecture.

The aircraft also completed the flight using an afterburning engine alternative that was successfully integrated into the system.

Equipped with a powerful new engine, Bayraktar Kizilelma is expected to approach supersonic speeds while maintaining superior manoeuvrability at high velocities.