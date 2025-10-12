MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Pakistan calls for dialogue with Afghanistan in wake of border clashes
"Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan," Islamabad says, adding that the fight against terrorism is a "common cause."
Pakistan calls for dialogue with Afghanistan in wake of border clashes
Pakistan closes border with Afghanistan following exchanges of fire, in Torkham. / Reuters
October 12, 2025

Pakistan has called for dialogue and diplomacy with neighbouring Afghanistan following border skirmishes that left dozens of soldiers killed and injured on both sides.

"Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Sunday, adding that the fight against terrorism is a "common cause."

At the same time, it added, Pakistan continues to "closely" monitor the situation and will take all possible measures to safeguard its territory and the lives of its people.

It comes a day after Saturday’s border clashes, some of the deadliest between the two sides since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan in 2021.

Afghanistan confirmed that nine of its soldiers were killed in the clashes, and claimed Pakistan had lost 58.

Pakistan, for its part, confirmed the death of 23 of its soldiers and another 29 injured, which it blamed on an “unprovoked attack” by the Afghan Taliban and “Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij,” a term the state uses for militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

RECOMMENDED

It also claimed that “more than two hundred (200) Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralised.”

New Delhi has yet to react to the allegations by Pakistan’s army.

Kabul said it halted attacks on Pakistani outposts after mediation from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

RelatedTRT World - What we know about deadly Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter