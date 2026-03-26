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German locals voice concern over possible Volkswagen-Israel weapon deal
Volkswagen discussions on defence cooperation sparked protests in Osnabruck, where locals oppose turning the car plant into a weapons facility.
German locals voice concern over possible Volkswagen-Israel weapon deal
German Osnabruck residents oppose turning the Volkswagen factory into a weapons facility. [File photo] / Reuters
8 hours ago

Reports that German carmaker Volkswagen may manufacture weapons for Israel at its Osnabruck plant in western Germany have sparked concern among local residents.

Some locals expressed their opposition by placing a question-mark sticker on a “City of Peace” sign at the entrance to the city, telling Anadolu they reject the prospect of weapons production in their community.

Paul Streif, who has worked at the factory for 12 years, said he strongly opposes any plan to produce weapons at Volkswagen’s Osnabruck plant.

Streif said this decision is not a good option to secure the future of workers, as producing war materials “could lead to developments akin to those that may trigger World War III instead of securing employment.”

He urged his colleagues to fight for different jobs instead of taking part in weapons production or accepting factory closures.

Serkan Gulsen, a former Volkswagen worker who left the firm to find employment in the culinary sector, said the automaker decided to close the factory he worked at due to poor business performance, with his contract, alongside those of around 500 of his colleagues, not renewed.

Gulsen said Volkswagen is seeking a way out in the current employment environment.

“They wanted to enter a partnership with (defence firm) Rheinmetall to produce for the defence industry, but the mayor of Osnabruck was against this idea due to the risk of the city being targeted in war, but I heard these discussions are still underway,” he said.

“Rheinmetall didn’t want any of the workers here and said they’d bring their own instead — there are nearly 3,000 workers here at this plant, so they will either lose their jobs or be sent out to other factories, and no one wants that,” he added.

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Hasan Bozan, an Osnabruck resident, said Israel’s oppression of Palestinians cannot be tolerated with so many children dying.

“The German government is complicit in this and I am against this and don’t want such a thing — everyone around me feels the same and no one will approve of investing in war,” he said.

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Volkswagen-Rafael talks

German auto giant Volkswagen was claimed to be in strategic partnership talks with Israeli weapons manufacturer Rafael to save its Osnabruck plant from being shut down.

The Financial Times reported that the collaboration involves plans to produce components like launchers and transport vehicles for Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system at Volkswagen’s Osnabruck facility.

The project, supported by Berlin, aims to preserve job security for some 2,300 workers.

Volkswagen has yet to officially respond to Anadolu’s questions on the subject.

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SOURCE:AA
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