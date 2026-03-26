Reports that German carmaker Volkswagen may manufacture weapons for Israel at its Osnabruck plant in western Germany have sparked concern among local residents.

Some locals expressed their opposition by placing a question-mark sticker on a “City of Peace” sign at the entrance to the city, telling Anadolu they reject the prospect of weapons production in their community.

Paul Streif, who has worked at the factory for 12 years, said he strongly opposes any plan to produce weapons at Volkswagen’s Osnabruck plant.

Streif said this decision is not a good option to secure the future of workers, as producing war materials “could lead to developments akin to those that may trigger World War III instead of securing employment.”

He urged his colleagues to fight for different jobs instead of taking part in weapons production or accepting factory closures.

Serkan Gulsen, a former Volkswagen worker who left the firm to find employment in the culinary sector, said the automaker decided to close the factory he worked at due to poor business performance, with his contract, alongside those of around 500 of his colleagues, not renewed.

Gulsen said Volkswagen is seeking a way out in the current employment environment.

“They wanted to enter a partnership with (defence firm) Rheinmetall to produce for the defence industry, but the mayor of Osnabruck was against this idea due to the risk of the city being targeted in war, but I heard these discussions are still underway,” he said.

“Rheinmetall didn’t want any of the workers here and said they’d bring their own instead — there are nearly 3,000 workers here at this plant, so they will either lose their jobs or be sent out to other factories, and no one wants that,” he added.