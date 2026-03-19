WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US approves $16.5B arms sales to UAE, Kuwait, Jordan amid war on Iran
Emergency approval bypasses Congress as Washington rushes missiles, radar and aircraft support to Gulf allies following Iran’s strikes on energy infrastructure.
US approves $16.5B arms sales to UAE, Kuwait, Jordan amid war on Iran
United States Department of State logo and US flag are seen in this illustration taken on April 23, 2025. / Reuters Archive
14 hours ago

The US State Department has approved potential arms sales to three Middle East countries worth more than $16.5 billion amid the war in Iran.

The State Department approved the potential sale of missiles, drones, radar systems and F-16 munitions and upgrades to the United Arab Emirates for a combined total of more than $8.4 billion, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Also approved were possible sales of lower-tier air and missile defence sensor radars to Kuwait for an estimated cost of $8 billion and aircraft and munitions support to Jordan for an estimated cost of $70.5 million.

The sales follow Iran's attacks on energy infrastructure in response to Israeli attacks on its gas facilities, which marked the biggest escalation of the nearly three-week war, causing gas prices to surge and oil prices to rise further.

The State Department said the principal contractors in the sales will include RTX Corporation, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has "determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale" of the military equipment, thereby waiving the requirement that Congress give its approval.

RECOMMENDED

The biggest single sale is of lower-tier air and missile defence sensor radars — which are designed to track high-speed targets and give data to a missile defence network — to Kuwait for $8 billion, according to a statement from the State Department.

The next largest was to the United Arab Emirates for a long-range discrimination radar — which tracks ballistic missile threats — and related equipment at a cost of $4.5 billion, the State Department said.

The UAE also received approval to buy systems designed to defeat small, unmanned aircraft for $2.1 billion, advanced air-to-air missiles for $1.22 billion, and F-16 warplane munitions and upgrades for $644 million.

RelatedTRT World - Israel won't target Iran's energy infrastructure anymore: Trump
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
How the world says 'Eid Mubarak'
Anutin re-elected Thailand's PM by new parliament
Unidentified drones sighted over US army base housing Rubio and Hegseth: report
Ex-US counterterror chief probed by FBI after claiming Israel pushed US into Iran war: report
Trump claims ignorance, slams Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars gas field
US Democrats storm out of Epstein briefing, accuse Pam Bondi of staging 'fake hearing'
US civil rights leader Dolores Huerta accuses Cesar Chavez of sexual assault in 1960s
US official who quit over Iran war says he wasn't allowed to share concerns with Trump
Israel plans to occupy southern Lebanon villages — Israeli media
Senators grill Gabbard: If Iran's nuclear infrastructure was 'obliterated', why did US enter war?
Iran missile attack strikes Ras Laffan, Qatar reports 'extensive damage'
Mideast war disrupts life-saving aid for nearly half a million children: NGO
Iran's Khamenei vows 'criminal murderers' behind Larijani killing will 'soon pay'
Iran seeking help from Russia and China as US and Israel intensify attacks, says CIA boss
Strait of Hormuz must reopen, allies working to find way forward: NATO chief