CLIMATE
2 min read
'The world is in a plastic crisis': Study warns of $1.5TN annual health toll
A new study published in The Lancet reveals that plastic pollution causes over $1.5 trillion in annual health-related damage and poses a growing threat to both human and planetary health, ahead of global treaty talks in Geneva.
'The world is in a plastic crisis': Study warns of $1.5TN annual health toll
FILE PHOTO: Discarded plastics and other materials are collected at a barrier in the water that stops them from flowing into the sea in Colombo / Reuters
August 4, 2025

Plastic pollution causes more than $1.5 trillion in health-related economic damage each year and contributes to disease and death at every stage of life, according to a new review published on Sunday in the medical journal The Lancet.

“The world is in a plastic crisis,” the authors wrote. “But it is not inevitable.” They urge science-based, cost-effective policy interventions, including regulations, enforcement, and financial incentives, similar to those used to combat air pollution and lead exposure.

The findings come just as UN-led negotiations to finalise a global plastics treaty resume in Geneva.

Calling plastics a “grave and growing” threat to both human and planetary health, the review warns that plastic production is accelerating.

According to the study, plastic production has skyrocketed from just 2 million metric tonnes in 1950 to 475 million tonnes in 2022 and is projected to reach 1.2 billion tonnes by 2060.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, 8 billion tonnes of plastic waste have accumulated in the environment, most of it still lingering in ecosystems due to its resistance to biodegradation. Less than 10 percent of plastic is ever recycled.

The publication comes as global negotiations resume this week in Geneva for the second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5.2).

From August 5 to 14, delegates from more than 170 countries will attempt to revive momentum toward a legally binding agreement to curb plastic pollution.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye calls for global collaboration under 'Producing Health Model' at World Health Assembly

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan