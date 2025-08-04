Plastic pollution causes more than $1.5 trillion in health-related economic damage each year and contributes to disease and death at every stage of life, according to a new review published on Sunday in the medical journal The Lancet.

“The world is in a plastic crisis,” the authors wrote. “But it is not inevitable.” They urge science-based, cost-effective policy interventions, including regulations, enforcement, and financial incentives, similar to those used to combat air pollution and lead exposure.

The findings come just as UN-led negotiations to finalise a global plastics treaty resume in Geneva.

Calling plastics a “grave and growing” threat to both human and planetary health, the review warns that plastic production is accelerating.

According to the study, plastic production has skyrocketed from just 2 million metric tonnes in 1950 to 475 million tonnes in 2022 and is projected to reach 1.2 billion tonnes by 2060.