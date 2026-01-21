WAR ON GAZA
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
"Two-state solution remains the only viable path forward, allowing both Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security," says Belgium’s foreign minister.
Israeli bulldozers demolish a UNRWA compound in occupied east Jerusalem Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. / AP
January 21, 2026

Belgium’s foreign minister has condemned Israel’s demolition of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law.”

“Unilaterally demolishing @UN buildings within the UN compound in East Jerusalem is a flagrant violation of international law and UN immunities. This cannot stand,” Maxime Prevot said in a statement posted on X on Tuesday.

He made the comments after meeting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

He described the meeting as an “essential conversation.”

Prevot also reaffirmed Belgium’s support for the Palestinian people.

“The Palestinian people also deserve peace, dignity, and self-determination. Belgium will continue standing with them until that becomes reality,” he said.

‘Alarming’ situation

He added that Belgium remained committed to a negotiated settlement of the conflict.

“Belgium's message is clear. The two-state solution remains the only viable path forward, allowing both Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security,” he said.

Prevot said Belgium continued to support Palestinian institutions through decades-long development cooperation while stressing that such assistance must be accompanied by reforms.

He said discussions with Mustafa included the Palestinian Authority’s “crucial role in Gaza's stabilisation and reconstruction” and a “common goal to fight terrorism.”

Prevot noted “reasons for cautious optimism about the implementation of phase II of the ceasefire agreement” while warning that the situation remained fragile. “Any sustainable solution must genuinely address Palestinian needs and aspirations,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation, describing it as “alarming,” and said it had been worsened by measures targeting UNRWA and international non-governmental organisations.

He said the Palestinian Authority continued to face an acute fiscal crisis, with clearance revenues still withheld. Meanwhile, he warned that conditions in the occupied West Bank were deteriorating.

“Settlement expansion and rising violence threaten any progress made elsewhere,” he said, adding: “Peace cannot be built on one front while the other collapses.”

