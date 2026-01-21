Belgium’s foreign minister has condemned Israel’s demolition of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law.”

“Unilaterally demolishing @UN buildings within the UN compound in East Jerusalem is a flagrant violation of international law and UN immunities. This cannot stand,” Maxime Prevot said in a statement posted on X on Tuesday.

He made the comments after meeting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

He described the meeting as an “essential conversation.”

Prevot also reaffirmed Belgium’s support for the Palestinian people.

“The Palestinian people also deserve peace, dignity, and self-determination. Belgium will continue standing with them until that becomes reality,” he said.

‘Alarming’ situation

He added that Belgium remained committed to a negotiated settlement of the conflict.