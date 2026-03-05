US military support jets have been allowed to use a French air base, the French general staff said on Thursday, adding it had "full guarantees" they were not involved in Iran strikes.

The announcement came after French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said US-Israel military offensives in Iran were conducted "outside international law".

"US aircraft providing operational support (not combat aircraft) have been accepted at the Istres air base in France," the general staff statement said.

"France has required that the assets involved in no way take part in the operations conducted by the United States in Iran, but strictly in support of the defence of our partners in the region. It has obtained full guarantees to that effect," it said.

"This is a routine procedure within the framework of NATO."

Separately, French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin said that "a refuelling aircraft is a service station, it is not a fighter jet".

"And so the issue is clearly refuelling capability, that is the only authorisation that has been given by the president," she said.