France greenlights air base use for US military jets not involved in Iran strikes
The authorisation is a routine procedure that provides "full guarantees" that the planes will only be deployed to defend the region against foreign threats, French military says.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the nuclear submarines Navy base Ile Longue in Crozon, France, on March 2, 2026. / Reuters
March 5, 2026

US military support jets have been allowed to use a French air base, the French general staff said on Thursday, adding it had "full guarantees" they were not involved in Iran strikes.

The announcement came after French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said US-Israel military offensives in Iran were conducted "outside international law".

"US aircraft providing operational support (not combat aircraft) have been accepted at the Istres air base in France," the general staff statement said.

"France has required that the assets involved in no way take part in the operations conducted by the United States in Iran, but strictly in support of the defence of our partners in the region. It has obtained full guarantees to that effect," it said.

"This is a routine procedure within the framework of NATO."

Separately, French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin said that "a refuelling aircraft is a service station, it is not a fighter jet".

"And so the issue is clearly refuelling capability, that is the only authorisation that has been given by the president," she said.

Since the start of US-Israeli strikes against Iran last Saturday, France has adopted what Macron called a "strictly defensive" posture.

On Tuesday, he said France was sending the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean as well as other assets.

France is bound by defence agreements with Qatar, Kuwait and the Emirates, as well as by "strong commitments with Jordan and Iraq", all of which have been targeted by Iranian strikes, he said.

Two French bases in the Emirates were attacked by Iran, though it was not clear if they were targeted on purpose, Vautrin told broadcaster RTL earlier on Thursday, adding six Rafale aircraft had arrived in the Emirates.

French left-wing politicians have warned that France might get dragged into the war.

SOURCE:Reuters
