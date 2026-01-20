US special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack has said that the purpose of the SDF as the “primary anti-Daesh force on the ground” has expired, adding that Syria is now prepared to take over security responsibilities as the country moves into a new phase.

“The Syrian government is now willing and positioned to take over security responsibilities, including control of Daesh detention facilities and displacement camps,” the US envoy said on Tuesday.

Tom Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Türkiye, said Washington’s priorities in Syria now centre on “supporting reconciliation, advancing national unity and stability”, while making clear that the United States does not support separatism.

The US envoy also said that the greatest opportunity for Kurds in Syria lies in the post-Assad transition under the country’s new government.

According to Barrack, the present moment offers a “pathway to full integration” for Kurds within a unified Syrian state, including citizenship rights, cultural protections and political participation.

“The Syria-SDF agreement provides Kurds a governance role far beyond the semi-autonomy the SDF held amid civil war chaos.”

Mutual understanding in Hasakah